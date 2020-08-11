At 9:04 p.m. on Saturday, Suwanee Police officers responded to the Walmart at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

SUWANEE, Ga. — One person is dead and police are actively trying to find the driver of a U-Haul who struck a pedestrian after being confronted for shoplifting at a Suwanee Walmart.

At 9:04 p.m. on Saturday, Suwanee Police officers responded to the Walmart at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

Police said two Black men were seen shoplifting inside the Walmart. When confronted by a loss prevention personnel, the suspects ran into the parking lot and left in a U-Haul van with Arizona tags.

While leaving the parking lot, a pedestrian was struck by the U-Haul and dragged onto Satellite Boulevard, police said. The suspects did not stop and the pedestrian was deceased.

Surveillance photos from inside the store were released by police.

The suspects are not known at this time, and the Suwanee Police are currently looking for the U-Haul with the tag possibly being AJ38446. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suwanee Police Department at 770-945-8995.