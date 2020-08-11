x
Pedestrian dead after being struck, dragged by Georgia shoplifting suspects in U-Haul

SUWANEE, Ga. — One person is dead and police are actively trying to find the driver of a U-Haul who struck a pedestrian after being confronted for shoplifting at a Suwanee Walmart

At 9:04 p.m. on Saturday, Suwanee Police officers responded to the Walmart at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. 

Police said two Black men were seen shoplifting inside the Walmart. When confronted by a loss prevention personnel, the suspects ran into the parking lot and left in a U-Haul van with Arizona tags. 

While leaving the parking lot, a pedestrian was struck by the U-Haul and dragged onto Satellite Boulevard, police said. The suspects did not stop and the pedestrian was deceased. 

Surveillance photos from inside the store were released by police.

Credit: Suwanee Police Department
Suwanee Police are looking for these men.

The suspects are not known at this time, and the Suwanee Police are currently looking for the U-Haul with the tag possibly being AJ38446. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suwanee Police Department at 770-945-8995. 

The name of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld until next of kin is notified. 

