TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an emerging crime trend involving vacuum machines.

Deputies said people are taking the loose change from the vacuum machines at gas stations. So far, authorities have received three separate complaints.

The thieves have stolen a combined total of $877 in loose change from the machines. Deputies said they think the suspects could be in a white or faded tan work van -- or pickup with a topper.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.