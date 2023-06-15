More than 25 people arrested for trespassing and drugs at a north Macon pool party

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it was an unauthorized pool party.

MACON, Ga. — More than 25 people were arrested for trespassing and illegal drug use at an unauthorized pool party at a north Macon apartment complex, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A large group of people was at the Bowman Station Apartments located at 5235 Bowman Road on June 14, just before 1 a.m.,

Several dozen people were trespassing and were having an unauthorized pool party. When deputies arrived, multiple people ran and tried to leave in cars. Deputies were able to arrest 28 adults and two juveniles as part of Operation Safe Harbor. The operation was established after multiple reports of unauthorized pool parties at north Macon apartment complexes.

They found drugs and alcohol at the party. Deputies also recovered approximately fifteen firearms with one of the firearms reported stolen.

They also impounded sixteen vehicles and recovered marijuana, packaging materials, and digital scales.