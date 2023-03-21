32 people arrested for various offenses as part of 'Operation Wrong Exit' in Twiggs

There were 3 DUI arrests, 25 felony drug cases made and various other offenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

32 people were arrested for various offenses as part of the “Operation Wrong Exit” in Twiggs County last Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sobriety checkpoint was set up on I-16 at the exit 27 east bound ramp.

Multiple agencies assisted with the operation including the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Middle Georgia and South-Central Traffic Enforcement Network, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Department of Corrections, Probation Officers, and multiple other Agencies.

Operation Wrong Exit is aimed at taking impaired drivers off the road. The Twiggs Sheriff's Office has been a part of this for more than 10 years now.

Just since January 1, there have already been 296 traffic fatalities in the state of Georgia.

"The bigger picture at the end of the day is that it keeps our community. Their community safe," Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum said last Thursday.

Here is a look at some the various offenses found at the checkpoint: