PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police and the GBI are investigating after an overnight homicide in Perry.

Perry Police Department says they responded to shots fired at the Great Inn on St. Patrick's Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

"Officers responded to a room on the second floor. They found an individual who had been shot," said Chief Steve Lynn.

Perry Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old D'undrea Jolly of Fort Valley. Chief Steve Lynn says paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but Jolly was later pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives from Perry Police Department and the local Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office were called to the scene.

"There's a whole team of detectives that worked through the night and shortly after 1:00 until now, they're still working," Lynn said.

As of Thursday evening, Lynn says no one is in custody, and they're still working to find the motive.

Nisey Hillman says Jolly was well-known in Fort Valley, and he was a proud young dad.

"He did what he had to do to make sure his kid was fed and stuff. He did what he was supposed to do as a dad," Hillman said.

Hllman added she was shocked to hear about a shooting in Perry.

"Perry is a quiet place.There's not too much that goes on in Perry," Hillman said.

In years past, the city of Perry has ended the year with no homicides. However, Thursday's shooting marks three homicides within four months. In March, Anthony Shoffner was arrested on murder charges after he allegedly killed his mother and stepfather.

"Obviously, we're concerned anytime someone gets murdered, but then again, it's not a crime trend like a burglary, auto theft, or something like that. They involve people and murder occurs...You may go years without one," Lynn said.

