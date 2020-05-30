PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department is investigating after batting cages at a junior league facility were set on fire overnight.

Captain Heath Dykes with Perry Police says it happened overnight, but the call that reported the fire at the Perry Junior League batting cages came in around 6:45 a.m.

A batting net and backstop were damaged.

Dykes says they are still working to determine the total cost of the damages, but replacing one net could cost up to $3,000.

Investigators are working to look through surveillance footage to find and identify who started the fire.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police department at 478-988-2824.

