According to Chief Steve Lynn with the Perry Police Department, the man was was taken to the hospital in Macon with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police are investigating after a man was shot at a trailer park on Gaines Drive Thursday evening.

According to Chief Steve Lynn with the Perry Police Department, the man was was taken to the hospital in Macon with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on what led to the shooting or a suspect at this time.