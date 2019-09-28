MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in the head in Macon on Saturday.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones confirms a person is dead after being shot on Ibex Street.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the man is 62-year-old Willie Smith Jr.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a person shot just after 5 p.m.

When they got there, they found a man shot in the head.

Howard says someone is in custody and they will release their name soon.

An argument happened shortly before Smith was shot, Miley says.

Deputies are currently at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

