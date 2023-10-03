Person dead after woman is stabbed, house is set on fire in Monroe County. Here's what we know

The woman is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A person is dead after a house fire in Monroe County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.



Deputies responded to a call of woman being stabbed just before 7 a.m. on Monday at 114 Charles Place. When they arrived, they found the home on fire, and it appeared it had been intentionally set by the person inside.



The Monroe County Fire Department put the fire out, and the person inside the home was pronounced dead. The woman who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.