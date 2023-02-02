Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon

It is unclear where the shooting happened as the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m.

The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They said the shooting did not happen at the location where the victim was found on Gray Highway but it is unclear where the shooting happened.