Katie Janness and her dog were killed in a stabbing in the park.

ATLANTA — Friends and family gathered Sunday night to keep vigil in Piedmont Park where Katie Janness was brutally murdered, along with her dog Bowie. Janness was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning, hours after the park had closed. Police are still looking for her killer.

11Alive’s Joe Ripley went to the area where officers spent time canvassing the park for nearly four hours. They passed out flyers to park visitors, neighbors, and businesses with hopes the public will help them get information about the brutal killing.

“She was the most kind, gentle person in the world,” Joe Clark, the father of Janness partner told 11Alive's Joe Henke on Thursday at a vigil. He said there's evidence, "the dog died protecting Katie."

"There is a monster on the loose in the city of Atlanta," Clark said.

Manuel Patino received a flyer while in the park and lives in the area. He heard about the violence on social media. He spoke with the police to learn more.

“I spoke with them just out of morbid curiosity, just seeing them collect all of that evidence,” Patino said. “I hope that they solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice."

During the tactical canvass operation, officers were asked to turn on their body cameras during any interviews and look for any cameras on homes and businesses that could have captured clues to the killings.

The FBI confirmed on Thursday that it was assisting in the investigation. Neither the bureau nor APD at this time are providing specifics on the feds' involvement.