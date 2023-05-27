Father convicted of rape and incest against daughter: Douglas County DA

The chilling incident unfolded on April 16, 2022, when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it received a distress call from a brave juvenile.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A 47-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday of sex crimes, including rape and incest against his daughter, according to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

The chilling incident unfolded on April 16, 2022, when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it received a distress call from a brave juvenile who had escaped her own home due to the threatening actions of her father, Pierre Lang.

In a harrowing statement, the DA's office said, the victim courageously detailed the horrifying ordeal she endured. Lang laid in bed with her, subjected her to inappropriate touching and coerced her into engaging in reciprocal acts. The abuse escalated further, including acts of penetration and sodomy.

In a twist of fate, as Lang prepared to leave, the victim managed to capture a damning photograph of him standing naked, providing crucial evidence with a timestamp that aligned perfectly with the time of the attack. With her evidence in hand, the victim fled her residence, alerting law enforcement authorities about the unimaginable abuse she had suffered.

"The bravery of this young lady to fight for herself and her safety is remarkable. We are proud of law enforcement and our team for standing next to her, believing her, and giving her a voice.” District Attorney Dalia Racine said commending the victim's exceptional bravery and resilience. “If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please reach out and find help.”

After a thorough examination of the evidence and compelling testimony, the jury delivered a resounding guilty verdict on all charges: criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and incest charges. Pierre Lang now faces a severe punishment of 40 years behind bars, with his sentence commencing immediately following the jury's decision.