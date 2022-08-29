One man has been arrested for the murder of Dominick Paternoster. Sheriff Gualtieri says more gang members were involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Fla. — A member of a Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang has been arrested for shooting a member of a related gang to death, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Now, the sheriff's office is searching for other members who the agency says were involved in the murder.

"This is far from over," Gualtieri said. "More arrests will be made."

At a news conference on Monday, the sheriff announced that a Pinellas County grand jury had charged 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster. He is in the Pinellas County jail with no bond.

Gualtieri explained that Mogilevsky is a member of the motorcycle gang Mongols, and Paternoster was a member of the Raiders — a smaller gang that fed into the Mongols. Both groups share a clubhouse in Tampa.

"Mogilevsky and Paternoster were both members of motorcycle gangs, or as they like to call themselves, motorcycle clubs. But that's nonsense because they are not clubs, they're thugs," he said.

According to the sheriff, these clubs are known for killing people who cross them, and that's what happened in this case.

He said Mogilevsky and others killed Paternoster on April 27 at his Palm Harbor home because they believed he was a "snitch," providing information to law enforcement about the organization.

"They did what organized crime groups do when they kill people they think are cooperating with the police. They shot Paternoster very dead by shooting him many times, including shooting him in the head, Gualtieri said. "Paternoster was not just killed, he was executed."

In the arrest report obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, it reveals Mogilevsky lied to detectives. Mogilevsky admitted he was with Paternoster the night he died, but said he and another person left him sleeping in a recliner chair inside his Palm Harbor home, according to the report.

A confidential witness told detectives Mogilevsky pre-planned the homicide and admitted to shooting and killing Paternoster.

Mogilevsky and the other members then allegedly disposed of the evidence in Tampa Bay. It was recovered by the sheriff's office dive team.

The sheriff said he wanted to bring the public's attention to these "criminal biker organizations." He explained that these groups are not made up of your typical motorcyclist who joins a club for social reasons.

Gualtieri said these motorcycle gangs are known for engaging in criminal activity like selling drugs and engaging in prostitution.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.