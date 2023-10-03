x
Crime

Monroe County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding stolen pink 1978 Chevrolet Malibu

The car was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Wednesday night and 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a stolen car. 

The release says a 1978 pink Chevrolet Malibu was stolen on Georgia Highway 42 South near Montpelier Springs Road.

The Malibu is a classic coupe with a Georgia license plate #EJJ844. The windshield has a pink decal across the bottom that says "COV-19.

It was stolen between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Anyone with information on where the car is can call Investigator Yalonda Mercer at (478) 994-7043 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478) 994-7010.

