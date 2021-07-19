Woman accused of posing as military member as part of a scam

Investigators said Jo Ann Burkey scammed the victim out of more than $7,000.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a February 2020 story about a woman who was a victim in an online dating scam.

Law enforcement in North Carolina arrested a woman who they say posed as a member of the military and scammed a person out of more than $7,000.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office received a report that the victim met a woman on an online dating site who said she needed money to ship her belongings home from overseas.

Investigators found out the woman was using a fake name and identified her as a 63-year-old woman from Greensburg, Pennsylvania.