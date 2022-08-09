2 deputies killed in line of duty while serving warrant in neighborhood, Cobb Sheriff says

Here's what we know.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two deputies have been killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Cobb County Sheriff.

Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to the incident near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.

SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded, the Cobb County Sheriff said.

"We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available," the Cobb County Sheriff said.



11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.