After man shot in his home, Warner Robins police ask for public's help

Enrique A. Burgess, 64, was shot and killed at his home in Warner Robins Sept. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The man shot and killed at his home in Warner Robins was identified by police Thursday morning.

Enrique A. Burgess, 64, was shot and killed at his home the afternoon of Sept. 13.

According to Lt. Eric Gossman, Warner Robins Police Department responded to a 911 call on the northside of Warner Robins.

Gossman said first responders found him unresponsive on his front porch. He had been shot multiple times.

"Within a minute and a half, or so, they responded and were on scene," he said. "They secured it and started life-saving procedures on Mr. Burgess."

Burgess was taken to the Houston Medical Center where he died.

A neighbor next door said Camellia Circle was blocked both ways on their way home and another neighbor said they heard some gunshots Wednesday afternoon.

Both said neighbors on the street don't mix much nor do they know much about Burgess.

"We don't have random homicides, so there's probably a connection between the victim and the person who committed the crime," Gossman said. "They range from either domestic or some type of connection between the two."

Police also said they don't know much about Burgess.

"He had things in our system, but he wasn't ever arrested that I can tell," Gossman said.

According to property records, Burgess bought his home at 310 Camellia Circle in 2020.

If you have any information on what happened, you can reach out to the case investigator, Detective Gary Chambers at (478) 302-5380.

To remain anonymous, you can reach out to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.