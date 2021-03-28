Miami-Dade police say the boy is in critical condition.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Police are searching for the man responsible for abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy Saturday night in Miami-Dade County.

Officers say it happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Investigators say the boy was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue, when a man in a black 4-door sedan approached him and forced him into the car.

Investigators say, the man drove the boy to the area of NW 45th Street and NW 31st Avenue where he sexually assaulted and shot the boy.

The boy was then forced out of the car and the man drove away, according to police.

Police say the boy walked to a local business and called 911. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, investigators say.

Investigators describe the man wanted as a tall Hispanic man with long curly hair. He was driving a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or **TIPS (**8477).