TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man was arrested on a murder charge after officers found his live-in girlfriend dead on the floor of their home.

Police say Kevin Thomas, 53, punched his girlfriend multiple times in the face and in the head until she was unconscious. Thomas said he tried to stop the bleeding but did not seek medical help, according to the police report.

Thomas was charged with murder and is still due in court.

His girlfriend was later identified by police as Patrice Rivers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

