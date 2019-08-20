AUSTELL, Ga. — A student stood up, began cursing and punching his teacher when he was asked if he completed his assignment, police say.

Jaden Chang, a student at South Cobb High School, was arrested and charged with simple battery harm following the incident that occurred in a classroom on Aug. 5.

Chang has since bonded out and was charged with a misdemeanor.

The teacher, according to the police report, fell to the ground and had swelling around his left eye.

