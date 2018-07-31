ATHENS, Ga. -- Police in Athens said they discovered a cache of drugs held to a car's frame with strong magnets during a recent traffic stop.

According to police, a uniformed officer began to search a car during a traffic stop. The driver of the car had an arrest warrant, which is what led the officer to search the car to begin with.

During the initial search, the officer found cash, digital scales, electronics and cell phones. A more extensive search of the car uncovered several containers with large magnets on the bottom attached to the car's frame which held more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine, hydrocodone and other pills.

The suspect driving the car was later identified as Justin Stephen Clouse of Watkinsville. Clouse was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances with intent to distribute, giving a false name, possession of open container of alcohol and taillight requirements.

PHOTOS | Drugs held to car's frame with large magnets

