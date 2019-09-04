DUNWOODY, Ga. — A local teacher shot and killed his alleged lover after claims of infidelity and then died after crashing into a dump truck as police chased after him, authorities believe.

Authorities said it started Monday early Monday morning at an apartment complex near Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody where numerous callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots and screaming.

Dunwoody Police said they found 45-year-old James Curtis Jones of Dunwoody fatally shot inside a parking garage.

Shortly after daybreak, authorities were able to identify 42-year-old Roy McClendon-Thompson of Ellenwood as the gunman.

Dunwoody Police said they went to Ellenwood to find the suspect and that's when Thompson drove away in a Cadillac.

DeKalb County Police chased Thompson into Clayton County where he crashed into a dump truck and died at the scene.

Dunwoody Police PIO Robert Parsons said they believe Thompson and Jones “are believed to have been involved in a romantic relationship and that the shooting may be connected to an allegation of infidelity”.

Thompson was a teacher at McNair High School, according to DeKalb County Schools.

