California man arrested after Indiana State Police find 162 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Police said a trooper pulled over a semi on Interstate 65 near Keystone Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine Friday morning.

Police said a trooper pulled over a semi on Interstate 65 near Keystone Avenue around 10 a.m.

Police said while speaking with the driver of the semi, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck.

Further investigation led to the search of the semi and the discovery of approximately 162 pounds of methamphetamine.

Police estimate the drugs to be worth 2.5 million dollars.