Traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine headed to Indianapolis

Police said they stopped a semi along I-70 Sunday for a motor carrier inspection.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop led to the discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine Sunday.

Police stopped the semi tractor-trailer on I-70 in Putnam County around 5:45 p.m.

A Putnam County Sheriff's Department K-9 alerted on the odor of illegal drugs.

During the search of the semi, officers said they discovered approximately 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper cab.

Police arrested Vikram Sandhu, 32, of Queens, New York. Sandhu was traveling from Houston, Texas, to Indianapolis.