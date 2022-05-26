The bust was part of a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling the used and detached car parts.

PHOENIX — More than 1,200 catalytic converters were found Thursday in a storage unit near Sky Harbor International Airport, the Pheonix Police Department said.

The bust was part of a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling the used and detached car parts and possessing a significant number of catalytic converters.

"The vast majority of these parts are believed to be stolen," the department said in a news release. "Many of them had fresh cuts [indicating] they had been removed from vehicles."

The catalytic converters were found in a storage unit on E Washington Street while officers were serving a search warrant, the department said.

Police said one suspect, identified as 48-year-old Shelton Ford, is in custody.

Police said this was the largest recovery of catalytic converters in department history. The recovered converters are worth about $100,000.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Phoenix police in March said criminals were stealing hundreds of converters every month.

Despite the valuable minerals inside, catalytic converters have nothing on them to track back to cars. Without that, police struggle to prove if a convertor was stolen.

