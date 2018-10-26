OAKWOOD, Ga. — A north metro Atlanta man faces child exploitation and other drug charges after police said he took inappropriate videos of a child.

Travis McCullough is charged with two counts each of invasion of privacy, criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child.

It all stems from a complaint from a concerned citizen who alerted authorities in September about the situation. The Oakwood Police Department opened an investigation shortly after.

During their investigation, authorities found enough probable cause to take out search warrants for McCullough’s apartment and Google accounts. Investigators executed the search warrant at his Creekwalk Lane apartment Sept. 26. Authorities arrested McCullough that day for tampering with evidence for allegedly deleting digital evidence as investigators were knocking at the door.

A month later in October, investigators received the requested material from Google. That's when they found evidence that on at least two occasions between July 2018 and August 2018, McCullough used a hidden cell phone to record a young girl who was changing into a swimsuit. Investigators also found two other videos that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. While McCullough did record the video of the juvenile changing, investigators do not believe McCullough recorded the other two videos. He did however possess them, which is also a violation of law. Shortly after, on Oct. 23, authorities took out additional warrants.

That same day, investigators from the Oakwood Police Department and deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested McCullough at a residence in Flowery Branch. At the time of his arrest, authorities said McCullough had suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking device. Authorities charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug related object.

