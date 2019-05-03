SWAINSBORO, Ga. — A Georgia mom and her boyfriend are in custody after he allegedly physically and sexually abused her 3-month-old daughter.

According to Swainsboro Police investigators, they believe 32-year-old Brandy Lee left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Branden Woods.

While under the care of Woods, the infant was reportedly abused, both physically and sexually.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Woods called 911 for help and when first responders arrived at the Latitude apartment complex on North Anderson Drive, they found the 3-month-old unresponsive.

She was taken to the Emanuel Medical Center and resuscitated before being flown to Augusta University for treatment, where she is listed in stable but critical condition.

Woods is charged with aggravated battery, first degree cruelty to children, aggravated child molestation, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee is charged with second degree cruelty to children for ‘her negligence in leaving the child with someone [they] feel was not in a position to watch her.’

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

