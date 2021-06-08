Police investigating Wrightsville robbery, sexual assault of elderly woman

Police say two masked and gloved men went inside the home to rob it, then they attacked a woman in her upper 60s

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Investigators in Wrightsville say they're making progress in an attack and sexual assault on a senior in her home.

Wrightsville Police Chief Aaron Price says the attack happened early Monday morning, sometime before 4:30 a.m.

Price says they believe two masked and gloved men went inside the home to rob it. That's when they attacked a woman in her upper 60s who was there alone. They also took cash.

Doctors have treated and released the woman.

Price says investigators were able to collect some evidence, which they're processing now, and they're interviewing potential suspects.