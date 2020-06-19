JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are looking for a woman they said is responsible for shooting and killing another woman at a Jonesboro Waffle House early Friday morning. The victim was found dead in a vehicle outside the restaurant.

According to a release from Jonesboro Police, it happened at a Waffle House in the 8700 block of Tara Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

Officers said they found a black woman slumped over in the passenger seat of the vehicle. When they arrived, they tried to render first aid, but the woman was already dead.

According to the release, the woman had apparent gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

Police said witnesses told them the woman was sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot waiting for an order when an unknown female suspect walked up to her and shot into the passenger window where the woman was sitting.

The witnesses said that the shooter returned to another car and drove away.

Police said the person they are looking for is described as a black female with a slim or medium build, possibly with dreads or a headscarf, driving a white Buick Regal or Verano.

Photos: Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting Jonesboro Police were investigating a deadly shooting at a Waffle House on Tara Boulevard early Friday morning, June 19, 2020.

