ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct two girls from their bus stop.

According to police, the attempted abduction happened in the 700 block of Patriot Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a woman had called to say her daughter and niece told her as they were walking home from getting off the school bus an unknown black male in a burgundy SUV style vehicle was circling the area.

According to police, the girls said they were walking on Patriot Parkway when the man exited his vehicle and grabbed one of them by their book bag. Police said the man then asked the girls to go to a park.

According to police, the girls were able to get away once the man let go of the book bag. Police said the girls immediately ran home.

The suspect has been described as a black man possibly in his 60s. He is believed to have slick black and gray hair, with some curls in the back. He was wearing what was described to police as a uniform with a black collard shirt with writing similar to a business logo on the front, as well as khaki pants and Nike shoes.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident and is asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

