Holly Springs police officer dies in traffic stop incident; suspect also dead

The GBI said it was still working to learn more about the incident.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A police officer died early Thursday morning and a suspect is dead in a shooting incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

In a tweet, the GBI said a Holly Springs officer had died, as well as a male suspect.

"The incident started as a traffic stop. At this point, we are still working to gather details and will provide updates as we learn more," the GBI said.

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office said the area of Hickory Rd. from New Light Rd. to Little Rd. is closed for the investigation.

"That stretch of Hickory Road will likely remain closed throughout the morning. Please avoid that area if possible," the sheriff's office said.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area are mourning the officer's death.

"Please keep the Holly Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of one of their officers who was shot and killed by a suspect last night," the Paulding County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department. A Holly Springs Police Officer has died. A male suspect has died. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UyVlcICWCV — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2021