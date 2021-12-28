'Over 100 juveniles on the property starting fights all over' | Police release 911 calls in Atlantic Station shooting

One caller described the scene as "out of control."

ATLANTA — Panic erupted after gunshots went off at Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to 911 calls released Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in after an argument between two groups of people led to gunfire Sunday night. According to the GBI, the incident happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Market Street just after 10 p.m.

A Georgia State University officer was working part-time at the shopping center when he responded to the incident, the campus police chief said. The GBI said the GSU officer found a teen shooting at a group of people. That's when the officer shot at the boy.

Police have now released 911 calls in connection to the shooting, which paints a picture of the chaos that ensued that Sunday night at the popular Atlanta shopping district.

Dispatch: Can you tell me what happened?

Caller #1: We have over 100 juveniles on the property fighting each other and starting fights all over the place.

Dispatch: Are they still there?

Caller #1: Yes, they are. And they're just running and fighting and you know, it's just -- yeah. We need some assistance ASAP, please.

Dispatch: You said they're all juveniles?

Caller #1:Yes.

Dispatch: You said 100?

Caller #1: Over 100.

Dispatch: And what business are they by?

Caller #1: They're all over the property. Let's say mostly in front of the Regal and the bowling alley.

Dispatch: Alright I'm getting officers out there. Do you know if anybody is hurt?

Caller #1: There was two individuals who, two young ladies who were fighting and some of her hair was pulled out, but I think they ran off.

Two other callers said they were driving by the 17 St. bridge when they heard gunshots and witnessed a swarm of people running away.

In a frantic 911 call, another caller told dispatch they saw young people at the shopping plaza with weapons and that the scene was just "out of control."

Caller #2: We need APD immediately. Someone just got shot at Atlantic Station. We need police immediately. We have an officer on duty and a shooting has taken place. Ten shots have been fired so far.

The caller went on to tell the operator the incident happened at Atlantic Station.

Dispatch: IS this 17th Street NE or NW?

Caller #2: I'm not sure ma'am, it's a 201 building we have a police officer that got shot or shot someone. We need help immediately.

Investigators said the GSU officer rendered aid to the young man until another officer stepped in. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to police. Authorities said no one else was hurt.

Atlantic Station later released a statement regarding the police activity:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred late Sunday night on 17th Street. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter."