ATLANTA — Police are still searching for a man seen kicking a cat across a gas station parking lot, like a football. But now, they have a face.

The incident happened on July 1 at a the Chevron gas station at 2465 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

That's where video, slowed down for dramatic effect, showed a man holding a cat – then punt it across the parking lot like a football. It was posted to social media on Instagram, where police picked up on it.

11Alive's Hope Ford spoke to officer Lisa Bender with the Atlanta Police Department said not only is what happened illegal, it's also an indicator that something more serious could happen in the future.

"It was pretty disturbing to watch," Bender said. "And it's been proven people who are violent toward animals are typically violent toward people."

The Atlanta Police Department released the video in hopes of identifying the man.

Now, it appears they have made a break-through.

July 20, weeks after the incident, police tweeted surveillance video from inside the gas station's convenience store that caught the man's face as he walked inside.

Now, the Atlanta Police Department is asking for help in identifying him.

Police say the man could face misdemeanor animal cruelty charges if he is found.

Police are also still hoping to find the cat and see if the animal needs medical attention. If the cat is seriously injured, police said the person responsible would face more severe felony cruelty charges. So far, a canvas of the gas station did not lead animal control officers to the cat, so they are unsure at this point if it is still alive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

