6-year-old critical, 2 dead, 3 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police said an argument escalated into a shooting at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park.

ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said.

Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man, identified as 31-year-old Rashad Rogers, was transported to the hospital, but later died. A 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and three others are "stable."

On Monday, the medical examiner said a second victim died, a woman identified as 33-year-old April Sparks.

"And as we've said countless times, we're just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr., with Atlanta Police said on Sunday. "We're just asking people to, you know, step away. We're asking people just to let bygones be bygones."

Police said they have not made any arrests and there is no information about a suspect.

Officers said they responded to a second shooting right outside the park, about a half mile away off Whitehall Terrace near Dunbar Elementary School. No information was provided in that incident, but they said it is connected to the shooting inside the park.

The department said anyone with information should reach out to their office at 404-614-6544. To remain anonymous, submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

