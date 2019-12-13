ST PAUL, Minn. — A very bold porch pirate took the audacious step of leaving a "thank you" note in the place of a stolen package, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police posted a photo of the note on their Facebook page Friday. They said two days ago, a woman was notified that her package had been delivered around noon. When she got to her home at 5 p.m., the package was missing.

"I got a message that the package had been delivered while I was at the office," Hilary Smith said. "There was no package but a piece of notebook paper folded up on the front step.

The note read: "So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package very nice of you." It was signed by "The new owner of your package."

"I mean I appreciate a well-crafted thank you note when I give someone a gift," Smith said with a laugh.

St. Paul Police called the incident "disturbing."

"It is [disturbing], it means they took the extra step to go beyond stealing your package, just to-- salt in the wound--to rub their nose in it," St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Smith said she wanted to share her odd story because she wanted to warn her neighbors.

"I just want to make sure that people know that this really is happening in the community and make sure they're aware that if you want to have a happy holiday season, they know to have their packages delivered to the appropriate place," Smith said.

The tips police are suggesting for avoiding falling victim to this kind of theft:

Require a signature for delivery

Have the package delivered to a trusted neighbor

Have the package delivered to your work

Have the package delivered to an Amazon locker

Have the package delivered to a neighborhood store.

"It’s bad enough that we have to worry about people stealing our packages," police concluded their post. "But now they're leaving thank you notes? Bah humbug."