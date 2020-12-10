Police cannot confirm why the gun was brought to school or if the shooting was accidental.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A student arrested after a gun discharged on campus at Ribault High School last Friday is facing two third-degree felony charges, according to an arrest report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Christopher King Jr. Caster, is facing one felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm and another felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

Last Friday, JSO was called out to Ribault High School, located at 3701 Winton Dr., around 2 p.m. after a .380 caliber pistol went off inside the field house weight room, injuring another student in the upper right arm, the report states. The injured student was transported to UF Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not confirm why the gun was brought to school or if the shooting was accidental. They did confirm it was not an active shooter situation.

The report also states that the gun was not stolen and contained a magazine with live rounds.

The incident is now under investigation by JSO and DCPS police.

"I'm disappointed," Ribault High School Principal Dr. Gregory D. Bostic said during a news conference last Friday. "I can even say that I'm angry, but I'm mad as well."

In response to the incident, Bostic required Ribault High School to screen all students using metal detectors starting Monday.

"Because of this incident, we will need to implement enhanced security protocols going forward. This will include mandatory screening of all students using metal detectors beginning on Monday," Bostic said in a statement to parents.

According to court documents, Caster is no longer allowed on school property and was placed under home detention.

Caster's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2.