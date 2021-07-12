Police: Video shows man suspected of killing young couple in apartment

Atlanta Police released video Monday night of the man they believe a young couple let into their apartment--the man police believe stabbed them to death.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released security cam video Monday night of a man suspected of killing a young couple in their apartment two weeks earlier.

It is video that police hope will help the public recognize the man, so investigators can find him and arrest him.

On the night of Nov. 22, police said the couple, Daniel Aaron and Kristen McDevitt, let the man into their apartment, at Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street, NE, not far from Atlanta Medical Center and the King Center.

Friends on a Go Fund Me page for the couple’s families describe Dan and Kristen as “caring, beautiful, loving people,” who “touched the lives of everyone they met.”



In the security cam video from inside the apartment complex, the man is wearing a face mask, but Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said in a YouTube post that there are enough unique identifiers to help someone recognize the man and tell police who he is.



"We want individuals to pay attention to the way that this individual walks,” Lt. Woolfolk said on the YouTube post, “we think that he has a very peculiar walk, it's very distinct."



According to the time stamp on the security video, the man enters the couple's apartment at 6:46 p.m.; he leaves 90 minutes later, at 8:15 p.m., and as he walks away he is seen carrying a large safe in his arms.

"The individual possibly has a nose ring (visible through his face mask) that we want individuals to pay some attention to," Woolfolk added. "As he continues to move through, you see that the individual possibly has a dark colored ponytail."



Atlanta police are not disclosing possible motives, nor if they know, now, what was in the safe.

The video shows the man going outside and heaving the safe over the top of a fence that is taller than he is, then the video shows him climbing over it and leaving.

