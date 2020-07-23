She was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

LOUGHMAN, Fla. — Four 16-year-olds were hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the Loughman area of Davenport.

The driver, also 16, was arrested after crashing his car roughly eight miles away and trying to run off, deputies said.

Authorities were initially dispatched to a loud house party around 9:37 p.m. in the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off Old Lake Wilson Road. When they showed up, teens began scrambling away.

Investigators say the four teens who were hit were standing at the edge of a driveway when a 16-year-old from Winter Haven struck them in a black 2020 Kia Stinger. They survived, but deputies say one of them – a girl – was dragged under the Kia for about 450 feet as the car hit a parked Jeep and traveled across driveways and lawns. She was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

As of Thursday morning, she was in critical condition with internal injuries, multiple fractures, and losses of skin and muscle.

The driver crashed his car on Deen Still Road near the intersection of Old Deen Still Road. Deputies caught him after he ran to the parking lot of a nearby Amazon Distribution Center.

The driver and all four victims were from Orange County.

Deputies say the driver appeared impaired and smelled of alcohol. During a breath test, authorities say he blew a .121 on two samples. The legal limit is .08.

"Detectives are still working to determine who was responsible for renting the vacation home, and who invited all of the teens – further charges are possible related to that portion of the investigation. This is one of those events that parents always fear...a mix of unsupervised teens, a house party, alcohol, and a horrific result,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The driver was charged with multiple counts of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow. Deputies say more charges are possible.

