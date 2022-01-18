The shooter, who was getting help from the part-time minister in regards to drug problems, remains on life support, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's office says a Mulberry man killed an area roofer and part-time minister Sunday before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff's office arrived at a home on Bailey Road in an unincorporated area of Mulberry around 9:16 p.m. where they say they found 38-year-old Cipriano Jimenez Toribio dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

A K-9 unit began to search for the shooter and located 27-year-old Edward Flores about a half-mile away from the scene. Deputies say when they found him, Flores was unresponsive with a firearm in his hand and an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to a press release, Flores was transported to an area hospital, where he remains on life support.

"The hospital tells us there's no way he can survive this injury," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

But to understand what led up to the "horrible event," Judd says we'll have to go back to about 16 minutes before dispatchers first received 911 calls.

Judd says homicide detectives spoke to a witness who said he and Toribio returned home from Walmart around 9 p.m. Sunday and found that all the circuit breakers had been shut off.

The witness says they went outside and turned the breakers back on before starting to prepare dinner. That's when Judd says the two noticed the back door to the house was open.

As the two were standing in the kitchen, Flores appeared in the back porch's doorway and pointed a gun at them before ordering them into the backyard, a press release reads.

Once in the yard, deputies say Flores asked "What did you guys do?" to which Toribio responded they had just returned from the store.

Deputies say Toribio then proceeded to tell Flores that he "had no problems with him or his mother" before the 27-year-old opened fire, shooting Toribio in the face twice.

"Flores then pointed the gun at the witness and said, 'Tell me where you went and don't lie to me.' The witness replied to him that they went to the store, and Flores pointed the gun at the victim and shot him again," a press release states.

The witness would then run away.

"Edward Flores is 27 and he's a cold-blooded murderer. He's got a long rap sheet about drugs — you know, some people think it's low-level and non-violent crime. I suggest it's very violent," Judd said.

According to the sheriff's office, Toribio was friends with Flores and had rented the home where the shooting occurred from Flores' mother, who lived next door.

Flores' mother also is said to have told investigators what her son had been drinking alcohol and appeared to be high when he left the house Sunday night. Witnesses also shared with investigators that Flores "becomes paranoid when he's using drugs," according to Judd.

"Our victim and the suspect were friends. The victim is a roofer and a part-time minister. In fact, he has repeatedly tried to help the suspect and has prayed with him in regards to the suspect's drug problem," Judd said.