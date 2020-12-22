Polk Sheriff's Office said "Operation Guardians of Innocence VI" investigation resulted in 13 arrests and more than 2,300 felony charges.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen men were arrested and are facing felony charges related to child pornography, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said during its investigation called "Operation Guardians of Innocence VI," 13 men were arrested and now face a combined total of 2,364 felony charges.

Operation Guardians of Innocence VI was an investigation done by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Computer Crimes Unit that focused on finding people who possessed and distributed child pornography.

The sheriff's office says the youngest person arrested is 20-years-old and the oldest is 47.

During a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Grady Judd said these men are held on a combined bond total of more than $12.5 million.

Shawn Fitzgerald, a Lakeland High School teacher and coach, was previously arrested and charged with more than 400 counts of child porn back in November. During this investigation, detectives found more illegal images and charged him with an additional 389 counts of child pornography. He is still in jail with a $3,985,000 bond -- $5,000 per charge.

Among the men charged include a 47-year-old retired Air Force Master Sergeant, a 27-year-old assistant coach of a little league football team and a 47-year-old manager of a Bed Bath and Beyond store. You can read the full list of those accused and their charges here.

"We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography. The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the

continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time

these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again. I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges," Sheriff's Grady Judd said.

You can watch the full news conference here:

