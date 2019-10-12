WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office nabbed 124 people in what's being described as a six-day undercover investigation to combat prostitution, human trafficking and child sex predators.

Dubbed "Operation Santa's Naughty List," the people arrested face everything from prostitution charges, to drug counts, to accusations of trying to meet children for sex.

The sheriff's office worked with the State Attorney's Office, local police and anti-human trafficking groups as part of the sting operation.

"The primary purpose for these operations is to identify victims of human trafficking and those who prey on the victims, as well as the deviant child predators who stalk children online," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in an email.

Judd is expected to address the media at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Winter Haven.

