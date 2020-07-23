Woman caught on camera trying to take 65-inch TV from Florida Walmart

That's a pretty big TV to set in a cart, but she made it work.

MULBERRY, Fla. — If you saw a woman try to steal a 65-inch TV in a shopping cart from a Walmart, you'd probably remember her right?

That's what the Polk County Sheriff's Office is hoping for.

Investigators say they are looking for a woman who was caught trying to cart out a pretty big TV and some other electronics from a Walmart at around 5 p.m on June 12 in Mullberry. Deputies said when the woman tried to walk out of the store security tried to confront her about her receipt.

But, she didn't have one, according to deputies.

Then, another woman who had been seen with her in the store went up to the cart and the two grabbed the other stolen electronics from it and got into a car, investigators said.

Now, the Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking people to help them identify her. Anyone with information on her or the woman who was with her is asked to call Detective Wright at 863-499-2400. They can also remain anonymous by contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visiting ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

