The unidentified man reportedly stole multiple items and defecated on the floor before leaving the restaurant.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man they say broke into a restaurant and left behind DNA in an interesting way.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the man being called a "pooping perpetrator" was seen on camera breaking into Joe's Crab Shack, located at 2024 W. First Street.

Police say he climbed inside through a small window and stole multiple items including alcohol. And before he left, he defecated on the floor of the restaurant, the agency explains.