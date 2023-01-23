FORT MYERS, Fla. — Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man they say broke into a restaurant and left behind DNA in an interesting way.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the man being called a "pooping perpetrator" was seen on camera breaking into Joe's Crab Shack, located at 2024 W. First Street.
Police say he climbed inside through a small window and stole multiple items including alcohol. And before he left, he defecated on the floor of the restaurant, the agency explains.
If you can identify the man, contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.