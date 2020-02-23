PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed against two 13-year-old boys suspected of starting a blaze that killed two firefighters at a central California library.

Police said the boys were arrested after they were seen running from Porterville City Library shortly after flames erupted.

Tulare County prosecutors filed two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and arson.

The boys denied the charges and remain in jail. They are scheduled to return to juvenile court on March 11.

Firefighters Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa were killed as they battled the flames that gutted the library in the town in the San Joaquin Valley.

