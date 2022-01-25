6-month-old shot and killed, car in video could be suspect

APD Chief Rodney Bryant said a 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, but more arrests could come.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have announced a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 6-month-old on Monday.

“We're confident that we have the shooter and we’re looking to gather more individuals that were involved," said Bryant.

Earlier in the day, APD released a video of a car they were seeking out in the shooting and killing of a six-month-old child on Monday. Bryant said during the press conference Tuesday afternoon the community helped with giving them vital information that led to the 22-year-old's arrest.

On Monday, Bryant said that two people were shooting at each other when 6-month-old Grayson Fleming was shot. He was taken to Grady Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead, Bryant said. Investigators are trying to use video evidence and interview people in the area to identify the people responsible.

A neighbor who lives just 15 feet away described the moments when the shooting happened.

"My husband came and was like, 'Wow, did you hear that?' 'I said were those gunshots?' He said 'yes.' Other neighbors started walking down the street and we were told a baby had gotten shot," said Keona Jones, who moved to Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood three years ago.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also spoke about the shooting.

"I am here because I want the family of this innocent 6-month-old child to know that we care," Dickens said.

Dickens added that this is the third child shot younger than 6 years old in Atlanta this year.