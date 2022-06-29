The 16-year-old boy pretended to be a girl named "Shayla."

MIAMI — A 16-year-old Miami teen was credited by the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida for identifying a child predator, after pretending to be a 14-year-old girl named "Shayla."

Zachary S. Spiegel, 38, of Jensen Beach, started talking with "Shayla" back in January and tried to meet up with the fictional persona multiple times, according to a news release.

"Spiegel sent 'Shayla' graphic descriptions of the sex acts he would perform on her, as well as photos of his erect penis," officials said in a statement.

The 16-year-old boy contacted law enforcement, which led officers to open an investigation into Spiegel. Police were able to execute a search warrant of Spiegal's home on Jan. 20, where they reportedly found the phone he used to talk with “Shayla.”

On June 22, Spiegal was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted online enticement of a minor by a jury.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law to eliminate statutes of limitations for certain sex crimes against children.

The law means prosecutors won't be stopped, solely based on timing, from pursuing felony cases against abusers who produce or promote child porn or use children for any sort of sexual performance.

The legislation applies to offenders who were 18 or older when they sexually abused children. It will apply to any offenses that are not otherwise barred from prosecution.