WASHINGTON — The family of a fallen Special Police Officer says she was committed to working to change her community.
Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, died Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, she was shot and killed while guarding the Oak Hill apartment complex on the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast.
Washington’s husband, Reginald, said she had four children and four grandchildren.
“She was the best mother,” he said. “The best wife on Earth to me.”
Reginald Washington said his wife loved serving her community. He said she organized an after-school program named “The Difference” that worked to keep underprivileged children off the street.
“This was her passion,” Washington said. “She just wanted to help make a change.”
Washington’s husband said he is tired of all the gun violence that occurs in the District. MPD said seven other people were injured in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. earlier Tuesday.
“Let’s do something about this,” he said. “Not because of my wife. I’m talking about the kids that are dying. Everybody is dying man.”
MPD said an arrest has not been made in Washington’s case. The department said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Washington’s death.
MPD also asks anyone with information about the case to call 202-727-9099. The department said tipsters can also provide anonymous information to its tip line by texting the number “50411”.
