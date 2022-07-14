Prosecutor resigns over Macon murder suspect's bond

The district attorney released a statement saying the prosecutor did not oppose bond for Quindray Threatt and incorrectly described what happened at the hearing.

MACON, Ga. — We have an update on Monday's story on an accused Macon murderer released from jail twice.

In the previous story, 13WMAZ included a statement by the office of District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard saying they asked a judge last month not to grant bond for suspect Quindray Threatt.

On Thursday, Judge Bryant Culpepper who agreed to bond for Threatt, disagreed with Howard's statement.

He released a transcript of the June 30 hearing. It shows that Assistant District Attorney Shelley Milton did not argue against the bond.

Culpepper provided 13WMAZ with the full transcript of the court hearing, which you can read here:

Thursday afternoon, Howard released a statement confirming that their prosecutor failed to object to bond. Howard wrote that Milton incorrectly described what happened at the hearing.

As a result, Howard said she allowed Milton to resign Thursday.

In the statement, Howard included a timeline of Threatt's new felony charges added to the original murder bond. which you can read here:

Howard wrote: "As can be seen by a review of the above information, it is accurate to note that the defendant was charged and indicted with the new offense of Aggravated Battery, which occurred after being released on bond for the murder charge in May 2020," Howard stated. "As District Attorney, I need to be able to rely on information given to me by my staff and to be able to trust that they will follow directives. In light of all that has transpired today, I made the decision to allow Ms. Milton to resign from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office effective immediately."

On Thursday, Culpepper also defended his decision to grant bond for Threatt.

He told 13WMAZ, “I made a logical and reasonable decision that any judge would make based on the information I had in the court hearing. I knew what I knew."

Meanwhile, Quindray Threatt remains free on $50,000 bond.

Threatt is accused of killing 45-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr in February 2020. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Whitaker was found shot several times at Concord and Third streets outside downtown Macon.

Threatt faces three counts in the Whitaker case: felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff's office and the district attorney's office say since Threatt first bailed out in May 2020, he's been accused of at least three new felonies: an aggravated assault in January 2020 and an aggravated battery and rioting charge in the Bibb County jail in July 2020.