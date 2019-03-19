MACON, Ga. — A Gray man will spend at least 12 years behind bars in a fatal Macon shooting that happened on Halloween 2017.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, 22-year-old Jace Tyler Jenkins pleaded guilty to killing Stewart Gordon Jr. outside a home on Burton Avenue.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years, with 12 of them to be served in prison. The remaining eight years will be probation.

CASE INFO

A group of people were at the Burton Avenue home for a Halloween party. Evidence suggests several people at the house for the party were high on illegal drugs.

Gordon went to the home to buy drugs and after the sale was complete, there was a disagreement about $14 that had gone missing that led to someone hitting him in the head and knocking him off the porch.

Gordon pulled out a utility knife to confront the man who pushed him, but did not have the blade out.

Jenkins, without warning, fired one shot at Gordon that hit him in the chest and caused him to die.

RELATED: Woman allegedly kidnaps Navicent Health employee

RELATED: Man charged with fatal south Macon shooting