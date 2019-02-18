HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Rose Adams says she'll never forget how her nephew, Shundrecus Jackson, insisted on raking the leaves in her yard here.

She says that was just the type of person he was, always doing whatever he could to help others.

"'Don't pay anybody else to do it Aunt Rosa, I'll come do it,' and he'd bag them and put them on the side of the road. And even if I tried to help him, 'You can't pick that up, that's too heavy, leave it alone I'll get it,'" Adams said.

Adams says her nephew was like a big teddy bear, always helping out his family and making everyone laugh, even up until the last time she saw him.

"The day before and was clowning around with him and everything was fine, he was just his jolly self, cracking jokes. Next thing I get a call saying he's been shot then a couple hours later that he's passed," she said.

Jackson was shot and killed Friday evening at the Henry Way Apartments in Hawkinsville. Adams says he was hanging out with some friends.

"We were told he didn't have a gun, but that some of them did, and that he was trying to help a buddy of his, and that's about all we know," Adams said.

Adams says he was shot multiple times.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooter turned himself in to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, but has yet to be charged.

Now the family wants answers.

"If I turn myself in and say 'I did it,' why would you let me go?" she said.

Adams says the whole family is mourning, but the one who's hurting the most is Jackson's 10-year old daughter, Azaya.

"She's not doing well at all, she's still kinda in shock cause she thought her dad could walk on water, cause he's like a gentle giant to her," Adams said.

The GBI has stepped in to help assist the investigation.

If you have information on the shooting, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 478-783-1521.

Adams says they've tentatively scheduled Jackson's funeral for Friday in Hawkinsville.